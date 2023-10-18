DPA Microphone's New Mic Captures High-Clarity Sound for Broadcasting Events

DPA Microphones has unveiled its new 2017 Shotgun Microphone. Designed to capture authentic sound with high directivity, clarity, and consistency, the 2017 excels in challenging broadcast scenarios. With its durable design and ability to withstand any environment or extreme application, DPA’s newest solution is ideal for broadcast and live events, from traditional news and sports to location sound or musical performances.

“Measuring just 184mm (7.24 inches) in length, the 2017 is more compact than many popular solutions and still offers impressive technological features," said Helga Volha Somava, product management director, DPA Microphones. "From its durable construction and ease of use to its leading acoustical properties, the 2017 can capture the energy of any event. Whether it is used in fixed positions at facilities or on camera systems and booms, our goal was to create a dedicated, optimized broadcast and live sound microphone that rivals the competition and provides exceptional value for professionals.”

Designed to endure extreme weather and mechanical impact, the 2017 will hold up to travel and repeated use in harsh environments. The microphone persists in humid conditions and direct rain showers, as well as dry, arid environments. It has been tested for use in settings with temperatures up to 104-degrees F (40-degrees C) with 90% relative humidity, and cold environments as low as -40°C

(-40°F). With a consistent ability to easily withstand the effects of moisture, the 2017 ensures that any broadcast or event can go live with incredible sound, no matter the setting or forecast.

Featuring a specifically designed capsule that is perfectly paired with a cutting-edge interference tube and microphone grid, the 2017 offers outstanding performance, both on and off-axis. It has a high degree of off-axis rejection, which permits the main source to stand out. This heavily attenuated off-axis audio is authentic and extremely usable for mixing into the entire soundscape.

Audio professionals can now pick up accurate, clean sounds from even the most minute sources—the thud of a foot meeting a ball, the brush of a jostled jersey or a reporter’s voice against a crowd, as well as loud, ambient audio when preferred. For broadcasts that take place at quieter locations, the 2017’s low self-noise promises just as excellent a performance, even in the presence of many open microphones.

DPA has also prioritized versatility with the 2017, creating an easy to set-up mic that is ideal not only for fixed or booming applications in live sports and news broadcasts, but also in the theatre on a FOH boom or fly bar; for indoor or outdoor booming while capturing location sound; or to pick up a musician’s ambient blend for in-ear monitoring during live musical performances.