Dot2Dot Communications acquires Pixel Point Digital

Dot2Dot Communications announced its acquisition of Pixel Point Digital, a Canadian organization with a long history of providing digital signage solutions to the marketplace.



“We’ve been supporting the leaders of Pixel Point for over 10 years, their work and flair for innovative solutions is a tremendous asset to our growing business as we move forward. We’re excited to have them join our team,” said Andy McRae, General Manager, Dot2Dot shares,

Pixel Point, now under the name Dot2Dot Communications, adds sales, project management, installation, and customer service expertise. Their portfolio of clients is rich in retail, corporate communications, school boards, and college campuses.