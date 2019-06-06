Disrupting Your Campus Information Security Program (EDUCAUSE Review)

"At the 2019 NERCOMP Annual Conference, information technology and information security practitioners met in a facilitated session to exchange views on how digital transformation (Dx) and disruptive innovation are influencing institutional information security programs."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To keep up with digital transformation and disruptive innovation in higher ed, information security programs on campus need to be more nimble than ever before. But this constant state of flux offer opportunities for re-evaluation of best practices and up-and-coming tools.