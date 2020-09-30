Disrupt student retention strategies now to COVID-proof the future (University Business)

"COVID-19 upended traditional recruitment strategies. Campus visits and in-person connections made while traveling are no longer go-to options on which to rely. On the heels of mitigating melt almost exclusively online, the focus must shift to virtual-only recruitment strategies, which has never before been attempted this fall."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 is impacting enrollments in myriad ways, changing everything we thought we knew about recruitment and retention. To get through these unprecedented times, it is important to remember that success in these areas has always hinged on forming meaningful connections and keeping prospective and current students engaged.