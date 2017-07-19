Display Summit Agenda Set

- Display Summit will take place Oct. 4-5 in Sterling Virginia at the Rockwell Collins facility. The focus this year is on immersive displays - projection or LED-based solutions or personal, body-worn types.
Presentation and panel discussion sessions will focus on advanced displays, component technology, visualization/simulation, LED/MicroLED solutions, virtual reality and augmented reality.
Early bird registration is open now.
Space is open for exhibition, with options in the Rockwell Collins facility or at the DoubleTree hotel during the evening networking reception.