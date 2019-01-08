Dirac Research Appoints New CTO

Dirac Research has appointed Armin Prommersberger to serve as the company’s chief technology officer (CTO).

Prommersberger joins Dirac from Harman International, where he held several senior management positions, most recently as senior VP of research and development for its Professional Solutions Division. Prior to this, he served as SVP of technology of the Harman Lifestyle Audio division, and VP and general manager of Harman’s Automotive Audio business in Europe.

Armin Prommersberger, Dirac Research

“Undergoing a period of rapid corporate growth, Dirac is now at a critical junction in its journey. At this important phase, which requires us to scale to an altogether new level, I could not be more pleased to have Armin join as our CTO,” said Mathias Johansson, Dirac’s CEO. “Armin has an outstanding track record and in-depth knowledge of the industries we serve or target. I have had the pleasure of working closely with Armin for 15 years, and, with him as our CTO, we are better poised than ever to further develop the technology breakthroughs that will be fundamental to the future of audio.”

“Over the past decade, Dirac’s business and product portfolio has grown impressively, and the company now sits at an inflection point. I am excited to join this team of renown specialists right at this moment," added Prommersberger. "Dirac represents the industry authority in audio signal processing—recognized for its products, as well as for its research-driven culture and amazing talent pool. Audio processing has proven to be the linchpin for creating immersive experiences, but also for enabling natural human/machine interaction and contextual functionality. This team will take signal processing to a whole new level during this next important stage of technological advancement and business growth.”

As CTO, Prommersberger will leverage his experience leading businesses and engineering organizations from research through product development for large multinational corporations and self-founded companies, to establish the requisite strategies, processes, and methods that will allow Dirac to quickly and effectively scale in its next chapter. Prommersberger will also oversee the company’s strategy to merge sophisticated audio signal processing with machine learning methods to pioneer a new wave of intelligent audio solutions that will enable the devices of the future.