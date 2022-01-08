Dirac Enhances Dirac Virtuo Spatial Audio Solution with New Intelligent Upmixing Technology

Dirac's new upmixing technology will make its debut first for the automotive market as part of the Dirac Virtuo spatial audio solution.

Swedish digital audio pioneer Dirac is introducing its content-based upmixing technology, a critical new feature of the company's Dirac Virtuo solution that enables true, immersive, multichannel audio from existing stereo content.

The Dirac upmixing technology analyzes source content and splits into component parts with different spatial attributes. From this real-time decomposition, the upmixing technology intelligently generates a multichannel version of the same content and distributes it to multichannel-capable sound systems. No additional surround sound processor is required.

Unlike similar multichannel processing solutions, which create audible distortions and artifacts that were not part of the original stereo recording, Dirac's upmixing technology employs new patent-pending algorithms to minimize such effects, so the results sound accurate, natural and immersive.

Dirac's upmixing technology will make its debut first for the automotive market as part of the Dirac Virtuo spatial audio solution. Dirac Virtuo is a key component of Dirac's Intelligent Audio Platform, the company's modular approach to perfecting automotive sound. In cars, Dirac Virtuo with upmixing technology can create a true surround-sound experience at every seat when listening to standard stereo content. The upmixing technology is customizable, so automotive sound engineers can tailor the immersive in-car experience.

Dirac's upmixing technology will be available for licensing by automakers as an add-on to Dirac's Premium and Professional Packages to create immersive experiences from legacy stereo content.