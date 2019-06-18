Digital Signage Magazine Names Best of Show Winners at InfoComm 2019

Digital Signage Magazine has announced its Best of Show winners from InfoComm 2019.

"The digital signage market continues to experience explosive growth, particularly in the retail and hospitality venues. Our winning entries feature products that allow integrators to innovate in this ever-expanding segment of the industry." said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Digital Signage Magazine. "On behalf of the entire Future team, I'd like to offer a hearty congratulations to all of recipients of a Digital Signage Magazine Best of Show award at InfoComm 2019."

“The Future Best of Show Awards at InfoComm are in their sixth year,” said Adam Goldstein, Future VP market leader for AV, Pro Audio, and CE . “The program focuses attention on superb innovations in technology as seen around the exhibit floor of the industry’s top trade show. The list of 2019 winners and nominees shows where our industry is headed.”

Digital Signage Magazine InfoComm 2019 Best of Show Winners

Blackmagic HyperDeck Extreme 8K HDR Broadcast Deck

Clear Touch Evo Lite - Mobile Digital Signage

Elo 65-inch 4K Interactive Signage

Epson Pro L10 Series Laser Projectors

Kitcast Digital Signage Software

Kramer KDS-8 4K/60 Streamer Transceiver

NEC C651Q Large-Format Display

ONELAN Reserva Edge - Meeting Room Signage

Optoma FHDQ130 QUAD LED All-In-One Display

ViewSonic CDE9800 Commercial Display

Visix AxisTV Signage Suite Cloud CMS Platform



About the selection process: Manufacturers nominated their products via online submission prior to InfoComm 2019. At the show, a panel of digital signage experts judged each entry live on the show floor based on a variety of factors including innovation, ROI, and ease of use. Results were then tallied at the conclusion of the show.