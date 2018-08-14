Digital Signage Federation Announces Foundations Micro-Credential Program

Digital Signage Federation (DSF) now offers a unique way for members to invest in their professional development through a self-paced online course which teaches the fundamentals of digital signage.
The course, called DSF Foundations, includes a base level of knowledge. It is divided into four chapters with quizzes and comprehensive assessment at the end of the course. Completing the course provides a DSF Foundations digital credential. This course compliments the Digital Signage Expert Group certification program, offering members a suite of professional development and recognition programs.
The course is designed to take approximately 2-3 hours and is targeted at professionals newer to digital signage or those looking to bolster their basic knowledge level of digital signage.
The course includes the following chapters:
- Introduction to Digital Signage
- Hardware for Digital Signage
- Software for Digital Signage
- Content Design for Digital Signage
The DSF is offering this course complimentary to one person from any current DSF member company. Non-members may also purchase the course. Additional course licenses may be purchased for those wishing to enroll more employees or customers. Please contact Brian Gorg at bgorg@digitalsignagefederation.org if you would like to enroll more than one person or purchase additional licenses.