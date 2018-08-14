Digital Signage Federation Announces Foundations Micro-Credential Program

Digital Signage Federation (DSF) now offers a unique way for members to invest in their professional development through a self-paced online course which teaches the fundamentals of digital signage.

The course, called DSF Foundations, includes a base level of knowledge. It is divided into four chapters with quizzes and comprehensive assessment at the end of the course. Completing the course provides a DSF Foundations digital credential. This course compliments the Digital Signage Expert Group certification program, offering members a suite of professional development and recognition programs.

The course is designed to take approximately 2-3 hours and is targeted at professionals newer to digital signage or those looking to bolster their basic knowledge level of digital signage.

The course includes the following chapters:

Introduction to Digital Signage Hardware for Digital Signage Software for Digital Signage Content Design for Digital Signage

The DSF is offering this course complimentary to one person from any current DSF member company. Non-members may also purchase the course. Additional course licenses may be purchased for those wishing to enroll more employees or customers. Please contact Brian Gorg at bgorg@digitalsignagefederation.org if you would like to enroll more than one person or purchase additional licenses.