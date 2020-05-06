Digital Alert Systems Launches Software Assurance Plan

Digital Alert Systems has launched the Software Assurance Plan for its family of emergency alert system (EAS) devices. For an annual fee, customers can remain in compliance with current requirements thanks to automatic notifications that indicate new software releases are available.

"There are three irrefutable laws of EAS: It's not going away, it will change, and you must comply,” said Bill Robertson, VP of business development, Digital Alert Systems. “And that last one, staying in compliance, has never been more important than now during this time of pandemic and national emergency. At the same time, we know what a challenge it is to monitor and maintain EAS equipment to keep pace with the latest FCC rules, IPAWS improvements, and staying on top of critical security updates."

Related: Enplug Digital Signage Platform Integrates With Alertus Mass Notification System

Available to all customers running Version 4.0 software, the Software Assurance Plan not only offers an update to the current Version 4.1, but ensures that members automatically receive all future software releases at no additional charge—including new features, fixes, and security updates. Version 4.1 strengthens EAS/CAP security and compliance management through a series of security-minded features, along with several new functions and improvements in response to a wide range of customer requests and in line with the latest FCC compliance requirements. The company has already announced that its forthcoming V4.2, which will be available to all Software Assurance Plan members upon release.

In addition, Software Assurance Plan members receive discounts on repairs, including parts and labor, and discounts on additional software license keys. If the member's current hardware platform is no longer supported by any future software release, Digital Alert Systems will replace the hardware at a discount.