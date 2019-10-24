Enplug Digital Signage Platform Integrates With Alertus Mass Notification System

The What: Cloud-based digital signage software provider Enplug has announced the integration of the Alertus Mass Notification System into its digital signage platform.

The What Else: Alertus has been providing emergency mass notification technologies for more than 15 years. The Alertus Mass Notification System delivers instant alert capabilities to customers in the higher education, K-12, industrial, corporate, healthcare, government, and military sectors. Alertus customers using Enplug to drive their digital signage networks now have the ability to automatically deliver emergency notifications to their entire digital signage networks.

“Even the most thorough disaster preparation can be rendered useless without the ability to quickly and automatically alert people to the danger at hand,” said Nanxi Liu, CEO of Enplug. “Our collaboration with Alertus gives Enplug users an effective way to use their digital signage networks not only to inform and entertain, but also to protect their customers, students and colleagues in the event of an emergency.”

“Digital displays are increasingly common in a variety of corporate, academic and government settings, making digital signage one of the most effective ways to alert people and keep them safe as dangerous situations unfold,” said Amanda Sassano, director of commercial sales at Alertus. “Opening up our emergency notification system to users on the Enplug platform extends our reach into an important segment of the digital signage market, and gives those users an easy way to keep viewers safe when disaster strikes.”

To take advantage of this integration, existing Alertus users simply activate the Emergency Alert App in the Enplug dashboard and copy the URL displayed. The user would then log into their Alertus account and use the provided URL to configure a new Alert Profile. In the event of manmade and/or natural disaster, Alertus notifications are pushed into Enplug’s Emergency Alert App. The alert messages, which include text and images, override default content in the Enplug playlist and instantly appear across a signage network.

The Bottom Line: The collaboration brings a trusted solution for critical infrastructure to the Enplug platform, making it possible for users to leverage their existing digital signage networks to quickly disseminate critical safety information in times of need.