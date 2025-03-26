Exertis Almo Introduces Autora DSM Platform

Exertis Almo has introduced the Autora Digital Signage Management (DSM) Platform. The new service offering allows integrators to simplify every facet of a digital signage AV project and is backed by a dedicated internal Exertis Almo team.

“There are a lot of creative complexities to digital signage – and there will always be unexpected situations. At the same time, existing DSM platforms have lacked what integrators need," said Exertis Almo VP of services, Cory Allen. “Autora DSM was designed as a mechanism to minimize these challenges...To the end user, the process will appear professional and seamless, and to the integrator, they have the flexibility to ‘ala carte’ each project, customizing for the specific needs. We back that up with endless communication, including dedicated email managed by multiple pros, tech support, What’s App messaging, live chat, direct support and much more.”

Autora DSM is a smart and simple solution for managing digital signage content across all screens, making it easier than ever to keep displays fresh and engaging. The user-friendly platform offers seamless plug-and-play functionality, suited for both indoor and outdoor signage requirements. Effective content control is pivotal in digital signage, making the choice of the right DSM platform paramount.

Autora DSM streamlines the entire process of content creation, organization, scheduling, and updates. Created by users for users, Autora DSM is a world-class platform that provides the tools to accomplish everything on the agenda. From inception to playback on media players, Autora DSM simplifies content organization and customization through a unified platform.