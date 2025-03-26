Exertis Almo Introduces Autora DSM Platform

By ( AV Network ) published

New platform allows for complete customization to ensure every project is seamless and successful.

The Autora digital signage platform logo.
(Image credit: Exertis Almo)

Exertis Almo has introduced the Autora Digital Signage Management (DSM) Platform. The new service offering allows integrators to simplify every facet of a digital signage AV project and is backed by a dedicated internal Exertis Almo team.

[The SCN Digital Signage Issue Is Here. Download Yours Today!]

“There are a lot of creative complexities to digital signage – and there will always be unexpected situations. At the same time, existing DSM platforms have lacked what integrators need," said Exertis Almo VP of services, Cory Allen. “Autora DSM was designed as a mechanism to minimize these challenges...To the end user, the process will appear professional and seamless, and to the integrator, they have the flexibility to ‘ala carte’ each project, customizing for the specific needs. We back that up with endless communication, including dedicated email managed by multiple pros, tech support, What’s App messaging, live chat, direct support and much more.”

You may like

Autora DSM is a smart and simple solution for managing digital signage content across all screens, making it easier than ever to keep displays fresh and engaging. The user-friendly platform offers seamless plug-and-play functionality, suited for both indoor and outdoor signage requirements. Effective content control is pivotal in digital signage, making the choice of the right DSM platform paramount.

[Is Google Making a Digital Signage Move?]

Autora DSM streamlines the entire process of content creation, organization, scheduling, and updates. Created by users for users, Autora DSM is a world-class platform that provides the tools to accomplish everything on the agenda. From inception to playback on media players, Autora DSM simplifies content organization and customization through a unified platform.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

Read more
The Bluefin/SpinetiX all-in-one digital signage platform on a laptop and several displays of different dimensions.
A New All-in-One Digital Signage Solution from SpinetiX and Bluefin
The Amazon Signage Stick logos.
Digital Signage Insights from ISE 2025
Roasters Market Drive Thru
Brewing Up Effective Digital Signage
Digital Signage at the Bagel Factory
'Visually Absorbable' Information Delivery
SCN Pro AV Newsmakers in motion.
Pro AV Newsmakers: New Dante Ecosystem Partners and More on the Move
ISE 2025
Eyes on ISE 2025: Legrand|AV's Myriad of Solutions and a Must-See in the Digital Signage Hall
Latest in
The Viz One 8 logo from Vizrt with a pyramid and bright, aglow 8.
Everything to Know about Vizrt's New Viz One 8
Videlio implements three standalone flyaway video control rooms built around Riedel&#039;s MediorNet HorizoN alongside the company’s MicroN UHD for routing and multiviewing.
Riedel Empowers Hybrid SDI/IP Production in Video Control Rooms
The Autora digital signage platform logo.
Exertis Almo Introduces Autora DSM Platform
The WAVIT banner for its new scholarship program honoring Mary Cook.
What to Know about WAVIT's Mary Cook Empowerment Award
Ramzi Shakra, Senior Product Manager of Large Venue Projectors at Epson America
Roadmap 2025: Epson America
Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing at Crestron
Roadmap 2025: Crestron
Latest in News
The Viz One 8 logo from Vizrt with a pyramid and bright, aglow 8.
Everything to Know about Vizrt's New Viz One 8
Videlio implements three standalone flyaway video control rooms built around Riedel&#039;s MediorNet HorizoN alongside the company’s MicroN UHD for routing and multiviewing.
Riedel Empowers Hybrid SDI/IP Production in Video Control Rooms
The Autora digital signage platform logo.
Exertis Almo Introduces Autora DSM Platform
The WAVIT banner for its new scholarship program honoring Mary Cook.
What to Know about WAVIT's Mary Cook Empowerment Award
Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing at Crestron
Roadmap 2025: Crestron
A woman leads a mock discussion at Duke Law School&#039;s courtroom.
Duke Basketball Isn't Alone in Making News—Check Out Its Refreshed Law School
More news
Videlio implements three standalone flyaway video control rooms built around Riedel&#039;s MediorNet HorizoN alongside the company’s MicroN UHD for routing and multiviewing.

Riedel Empowers Hybrid SDI/IP Production in Video Control Rooms
Steve Greenblatt

On Your Business: Put Me In, Coach
Videlio implements three standalone flyaway video control rooms built around Riedel&#039;s MediorNet HorizoN alongside the company’s MicroN UHD for routing and multiviewing.

Riedel Empowers Hybrid SDI/IP Production in Video Control Rooms
See more latest
Most Popular
Videlio implements three standalone flyaway video control rooms built around Riedel&#039;s MediorNet HorizoN alongside the company’s MicroN UHD for routing and multiviewing.
Riedel Empowers Hybrid SDI/IP Production in Video Control Rooms
Steve Greenblatt
On Your Business: Put Me In, Coach
Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing at Crestron
Roadmap 2025: Crestron
The Viz One 8 logo from Vizrt with a pyramid and bright, aglow 8.
Everything to Know about Vizrt's New Viz One 8
The WAVIT banner for its new scholarship program honoring Mary Cook.
What to Know about WAVIT's Mary Cook Empowerment Award
A woman leads a mock discussion at Duke Law School&#039;s courtroom.
Duke Basketball Isn't Alone in Making News—Check Out Its Refreshed Law School
Jack Cornish, Tateside
Viewpoint: How Smart Is Your Office?
Kim Franklin, Vice President of Global Marketing at Listen Technologies
Roadmap 2025: Listen Technologies
Brigham Young University’s Marriott Center in Provo, Utah recently installed a new L-Acoustics K2 loudspeaker system.
College Basketball News: Largest Arena in the Big 12 Gets Big Sound Boost from L-Acoustics
Sotaro Nishida, Vice President of Business Solutions at Yamaha Corporation of America
Roadmap 2025: Yamaha Corporation of America