Deneva Hires New BDM for Key Markets

DENEVA announced the addition of Viola Roseby to its Sales and Marketing team. Roseby will serve as the Business Development Manager for DENEVA Digital Signage Solution to manage key markets in North and Latin America.



Roseby comes to her new role with over 20 years of experience in digital signage. Having served various sales roles supporting technology solutions partners throughout North and South America. Her past experience in developing strategic partnerships, expanding brand awareness and loyalty in new and underdevelopment markets through indirect channel partners will be an asset to DENEVA’s expansion into the Americas. She also held sales leadership positions at Scala, Sharp USA and Appspace. Roseby also holds a B.S. from Norfolk State University, Norfolk, VA.

"I am thrilled to be part of the DENEVA Digital Signage Solution team to lead their Business Development in North and Latin America” said Roseby. “The greater part of my career has been spent in the digital signage and I look forward to working among a dedicated group of people and DENEVA brand, serving their current and future partners and customers."

Roseby is passionate about partner relationships and understands the role strategic partnerships play into the success of a manufacturer. She is committed to developing strong alliances, cultivating partner relationships, and identifying new markets.

“We are excited to start the new year with the addition of Viola to our Sales and Marketing team”, said Enrique Hornos, CEO of DENEVA. “With her extensive industry experience and proven sales performance, we are confident she will help lead the expansion of our business in Digital Signage market”.