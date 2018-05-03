d&b audiotechnik Appoints Larry Italia Americas Territory Manager

Laurence Italia has joined d&b audiotechnik as the new territory manager, Americas, and president and CEO of d&b audiotechnik Corporation, USA. In this role Italia is responsible for all d&b business in North, Central, and South America.

Italia has a strong track record in the American pro audio industry with a prominent career path spanning three decades. He will be based at the d&b Corporation U.S. office in Asheville, NC.

Until recently, Italia was vice president of Sound Image’s integration division, one of the leading AV systems integrators in the U.S. He was responsible for new business development as well as management of the day-to-day business and staff.

Before joining Sound Image in 2015, Italia built a distinguished career at Yamaha Corporation of America, most recently serving as vice president and general manager of Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. In this role, he was responsible for all aspects of the business in Canada and the U.S.

“It’s a great honor for me to join the d&b family,” Italia said. “Made up of a unique blend of artistic, human, and technical resources, the team also has the experience and expertise to harness those resources into an amazing offering that customers can rely on. I look forward to working for this great company that truly understands customers and the market. The Americas business is already well on its way to realizing the next phase of unparalleled growth.”

“I am very excited that we managed to win Larry for the d&b team,” said Stephan Greiner, d&b chief sales officer. “With the perfect mix of industry experience and a great personality, Larry is the addition we needed to lead our d&b network in the Americas to new heights. We have been very successful in the Americas over the last 20 years, but this hasn’t lowered our ambitions. We will continue to work with our partners to strengthen our leading position in the rental markets, and seize our great momentum in the installation segments. Larry’s expertise and experience will drive the business and inspire the team as we continue to position d&b as the partner of choice for audio technology and solutions.”