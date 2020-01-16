Datapath to Launch Flagship Fx4-HDR Display Processor at ISE 2020

The What: Datapath is launching the latest addition to its x-Series range of video processors—the new flagship Fx4-HDR.

Available to order in February and on show for the first time at ISE 2020, the Fx4-HDR brings all the familiarity of the x-Series products, but with features and power that make it a fit for today’s ultra-high-quality video requirements.

Datapath Fx4-HDR

The What Else: Building on the success of its Fx4 and x4 predecessors, the Datapath Fx4-HDR brings superb HDR 10-bit color clarity, 4K60 resolution as well as audio support into the mix. Supporting a choice of HDMI 2.0 and two additional 1.4 inputs, the Fx4-HDR is fully HDCP2.2 capable and supports a high bandwidth loop-through for daisy-chaining multiple devices and creating large video walls.

Suitable for the most creative of displays, the Fx4-HDR can take its input from any region of the input canvas with all of the required cropping, scaling, rotation, and frame-rate conversion handled by the Fx4-HDR hardware. These regions can overlap to allow any output to replicate another or can be configured to support any creative splice of the source material.

The Bottom Line: The Datapath Fx4-HDR has dual Ethernet ports to allow users to add the device to their networks. Only one device in the chain requires connection to the physical LAN as Ethernet loop-through is supported on the second port, meaning multiple devices can be connected. Datapath’s multi-screen design tool, Wall Designer, has also been updated to incorporate Fx4-HDR.

The Fx4-HDR will be one of the key new additions to Datapath’s booth in Amsterdam. To see more, visit stand 10-P182 at ISE 2020.

