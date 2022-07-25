Datapath releases new SDVoE capture card.

Datapath has released a new dedicated SDVoE capture card for real-time applications. The VisionSC-S2 card meets the SDVoE Alliance’s stringent parameters for minimum latency and high-quality resolution. At the same time, it ensures compatibility with the SDVoE Alliance’s broad range of multi-manufacturer hardware solutions that provide quality, networked video to the highest standards.

“We are delighted to welcome Datapath to the SDVoE Alliance," said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. "Six years since the founding of the alliance, we are seeing a massive increase in the breadth of the product catalog. Besides standalone encoders and decoders, with the addition of the Datapath VisionSC-S2, we are bringing video directly into the PC, where it can be processed.”

[Datapath Appoints New Manager, Takes Its Roadshow to the U.S.] (opens in new tab)

The SDVoE Alliance has established the industry standard for the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments, including wall controllers in a control room and high-quality feeds into medical controllers and critical surgical monitors. With Datapath’s dedicated SDVoE capture hardware, enough PCIe bandwidth is provided to properly transfer the full quality available in the SDVoE feed into an application, and with minimum added latency to ensure the end-to-end solution is fit for real-time applications. Furthermore, SDVoE is ideal for routing to Media Severs for long-distance real time signal processing where minimum latency is crucial.

With 4K/60 capability, the VisionSC-S2 card delivers an important part of the networked video mix. “SDVoE provides a flexible way to route signals in high-end installations, but not all streams end up directly on a screen," explained John Storey, CTO at Datapath. "They often need to be ingested into PC-based video controllers for manipulation, analysis or encoding. We are proud to bring our new capture card to market, ensuring high quality video captures alongside Datapath’s proven reliability.”

[How SDVoE Technology Solves Communication Obstacles for European Parliament] (opens in new tab)

All AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency and uncompromised video can benefit from SDVoE technology, which provides end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches, such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.