Datapath Announces Aligo AVoIP Product

The What: Datapath has launched Aligo, an AVoIP technology that allows different video resolutions to be shared across different network bandwidths, simultaneously.

The What Else: Aligo works seamlessly with Datapath’s latest Aetria solution, giving users a single interface for versatile display layouts and content management in control rooms. According to Datapath, Aligo delivers levels of technology into video processing not previously seen, allowing users to connect and share video sources in any resolution without affecting the original quality.

The new technology provides quality 4K content across a 10G network and compressed streams on 1G infrastructure at the same time, delivering quality and flexibility in content distribution with sub-millisecond latency. The current product range includes the Aligo QTX100 quad 4K transmitter and the Aligo RX100, a single 4K receiver with quad HD outputs.