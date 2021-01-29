Datapath Launches Fully Integrated Control Room Platform

The What: Datapath has introduced a fully integrated platform purposely designed for control room environments—Aetria—that brings all the elements of control room design, management, control, and monitoring into a single solution.

The What Else: Aetria has been designed to make content sharing easy for operators, plus easy to control, manage, and secure for administrators. It manages the underlying technology enabling users to focus on their primary objectives.

Sitting at the heart of the Aetria system, Aetria Command Center provides a unified interface to design, manage, and operate control room solutions. Once installed and commissioned, control room operators use Aetria Command Center to quickly and easily view or share the sources they need in real-time on any connected output, be it a display, video wall, or workstation.

Providing a personal video wall, almost unlimited in size, configuration, and connectivity, Aetria Workstation enables users to segment their desktop into dedicated zones; this allows any combination of sources to be displayed and controlled alongside their local applications.

The Bottom Line: Aetria allows integrators and end users to design systems to meet a wide set of requirements, including connectivity, video walls, workstations, and source management, ranging from small to very large installations.