Datapath Announces Additional Control Room Capabilities with Aetria Release

Datapath, a world-leading engineer of visual solutions, announced further functionality to its Aetria solution—providing direct support to multi-video walls via its Aligo receivers, automatic VSN processor switchover failsafes, plus premium graphics support available on Aetria Workstation.

Aetria—Datapath’s latest development in multi-point video management and control—now supports video walls driven directly by its Aligo receivers. These receivers are installed directly behind the video wall, with each receiver driving a single 4K screen, or four HD screens.

With Aligo walls, content is displayed on a source-per-screen basis and controlled using Aetria Command Center or Aetria Workstation in the same way as video walls driven by VSN controllers. This allows a combination of VSN and Aligo sources, whilst giving an AVoIP solution KVM capability. This setup means you can now access VSN sources further away without the need for third-party signal extension products.

Redundant video wall controllers with auto-failover

High availability support for Datapath VSN video wall controllers ensures video walls remain operational in the event of a power, network, or component failure. If a VSN is unreachable on the network, loses power, or a capture or graphics card becomes unresponsive, it is automatically switched to a standby replica system.

This video wall resilience compliments the existing support for automated failover for the central Aetria Network Manager appliance, ensuring the control room remains operational even in the event of multiple connectivity issues across different components.

Aetria workstation premium graphics support

(Image credit: Datapath)

The Premium Graphics Package (PGP) is a collection of features that add enhanced window capabilities to content including cropping, borders, on-screen display (OSD), and banners, and is now available on Aetria’s Workstation.

This gives operators capabilities to quickly categorize and identify sources using borders, add supplementary screen information using OSD overlays, and create custom banners for information display. The capability adds a further layer of information to camera feeds, with the ability to activate emergency protocols where required.

PGP assets are saved when creating layout files. Once created, all information stored in a layout can be re-used and shared across any workstation or video wall.