Datapath Unveils State-of-the-Art Online Experience Center

Datapath is opening its Online Experience Center, allowing users to get hands-on with the company’s latest control room solutions, including Aetria, while experiencing the power and flexibility of the company's fully integrated hardware and software.

Presented from Datapath’s head office in Derby, UK, users can now experience their AVIXA-accredited training sessions and sales demonstrations as if they were in the room.

Datapath’s global training manager Iñaki Viloria López, explains: “We have used the very latest technology to be able to showcase our Aetria solution to you, wherever you are in the world. With multiple camera feeds, displays and countless permutations possible, we can create virtually any control room management set-up for training or sales requirements.”

Aetria from Datapath brings all the elements of control room design, management, control and monitoring into a single solution, allowing integrators and end users to design systems to meet a wide set of requirements, including connectivity, video walls, workstations and source management, ranging from small to very large installations.”

Iñaki adds: “The requirements for today’s control rooms are highly complex, with ever-increasing demands for sources, data and secure multi-point sharing. Add in diagnostics, management and security requirements and things can begin to look overwhelming. With Aetria, all these components are easily managed and, with our Experience Center, operators, IT managers and integrators alike can see for themselves the benefits of using a powerful, single interface.”

Powered by the very latest video processing technology. The Online Experience Center features Datapath’s Arqa and Aligo solution for seamless KVM and content sharing across the solution. Processing power comes in abundance courtesy of Datapath’s award-winning VSN1172 video controllers.

With a trio of video walls spread out between two rooms, plus several operator terminals, Datapath’s Online Experience Center is able to showcase operations in real time due to multiple cameras. Users will be able to see the room as an overview of any area and watch the content for the different screens.

Cabling between the Netgear M4300-96X switches and the Aligo transmitters and receivers is done via OM3 fiber connecting into Gigalight 10G SFP+ devices. Being seen by users across the globe, it was important that style and function worked in total harmony, with Winsted consoles deployed to bring a professional control room aesthetic to the room.

Bookings are now being accepted for Datapath’s Online Experience Center session. Visit www.datapath.co.uk/resource-center/online-experience-center or contact a regional Datapath specialist directly through sales@datapath.co.uk.