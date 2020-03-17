Datapath Adds Steve Leyland to Board of Directors

Datapath has added Steve Leyland to its board of directors. Currently, Leyland runs a consulting practice advising technology companies on growth, international expansion, and go-to-market strategy. He is also chairman of Electrosonic Group and a board member of Helvar Oy Ab.

Steve Leyland

“Having known and worked closely with Datapath for many years, I am delighted to be joining their highly respected board of directors," said Leyland. "I am particularly excited about the company’s future product and software offering and I look forward to help further drive the business to continued global success.”

“With our continued growth, it is important that we build our senior management team to match our global ambitions," added Bjorn Krylander, managing director at Datapath. "Steve’s pro AV credentials speak for themselves—he has enjoyed success in all the roles in which he had led, and we are thrilled to have him, quite literally, on board.”

During his corporate career, Leyland was a member of the executive leadership team at Barco, and president of its Control Rooms & Simulation Division. During his three years there, he turned around the loss-making global division, returning it to profitability before moving on to become the company’s chief commercial officer. He also previously served as president for Polycom EMEA.