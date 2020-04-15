Data Projections Virtually Connecting Seniors with Loved Ones During Pandemic

As senior citizens in retirement homes struggle to visit with their families during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Houston-based Data Projections created a solution that allows them to trade the closed windows of their senior living communities for technology that allows them to seamlessly communicate with their loved ones.

“The thought of these seniors being restricted to touching a window to feel close to someone is heartbreaking, and when you’re in the business of connecting people, a window just won’t do,” said Robby Turner, executive vice president, Data Projections.

In a collaboration with Bill Graff, founder and director of The Senior Estate Concierge, and Belmont Village Senior Living, Data Projections offers this portable and user-friendly technology that will enable each resident to clearly see the smiling faces and hear the soothing voices of dear family and friends from the comfort of their own room in real time.

[Connecting Through VR During the Coronavirus Quarantine]

Data Projections configured the unit for ease of use and created a training video for Belmont Village staff, making the whole setup and operation as easy as plugging it into the wall. There is no technological know-how required for these seniors to feel the love amidst this pandemic-induced isolation.

“For our residents and the people they are getting to connect with, this collaboration is truly a gift,” said Kim Ward, Belmont Village Senior Living community relations manager.

“People are wired to connect with each other, and not even a pandemic can stop that,” concluded Turner.

To stay up to date with the impact of coronavirus on pro AV, subscribe to our enews.