DAS Audio Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Pro Audio

DAS Audio (opens in new tab) appointed Michael Palmer to the position of vice president of sales-pro audio. Palmer will be integral to the efforts of expanding the company’s sales channel through its representative and partner network. He will also have a direct impact on the company’s initiatives to grow its presence with products such as the recently introduced LARA cardioid line array system in addition to other forthcoming product groups—all with the goal of increasing DAS Audio’s brand recognition. He is based remotely out of San Antonio, TX.

Michael Palmer (Image credit: DAS Audio)

“I have been extremely fortunate to have a career in music and sound," Palmer said. "From my earliest days as a product specialist for Guitar Center throughout my various tenures with some of our industry’s leading equipment manufacturers, I have gained a well-balanced perspective on the ins and outs of our business. I like to think that I have a solid understanding of the concerns facing both equipment manufacturers and customers alike, and I believe this experience will enable me to make a solid contribution to DAS Audio. I look forward to being part of the team that takes DAS to its next level of success.”

Palmer brings a wealth of experience to his new position with DAS Audio. Before joining DAS, he served as director of sales for Eastern Acoustics Works (EAW) of Whitinsville MA, where he oversaw the bilateral product sales and distribution efforts of EAW and dB Technologies. Prior to his time at EAW, Palmer served as the head of sales for the United States and Canada at L-Acoustics of Westlake Village, CA. In this capacity, he was charged with meeting and exceeding sales targets for the company’s product line. Palmer also worked for American Music And Sound of Newbury Park, CA where he spearheaded the sales efforts for the company’s Allen & Heath brand.

Jaime Villegas, general manager at DAS Audio of America, is equally enthusiastic about Palmer’s addition to the company team. “Michael brings an impressive track record to his new position with DAS, and I have complete confidence that he will be a significant contributor to our efforts. His background has an ideal blend of both sales and product knowledge, and I am confident he will be a tremendous asset to our company going forward. All of us at DAS Audio welcome him aboard.”