Check out How DAS Audio Upgrades Bring New Energy to Miami Nightlife

Located in Wynwood, one of Miami’s most prominent entertainment districts, Brick is one of the area’s hottest nightclub environments. Patrons enjoy a truly unique nightlife experience that includes hip-hop music by some of Miami’s top DJs. With a full menu in addition to its bottle service, guests can celebrate into the early hours of the morning in a manner that is truly indicative of the South Florida vibe. To ensure the energy level is at peak performance, the venue recently upgraded its sound reinforcement capabilities with a newly installed audio system featuring components from E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio.

Willy-Tech Services of Miami, FL, which provides AV system installation services, worked in close coordination with DAS Audio's John Fiorito, who designed, managed, and commissioned the new system, along with Geovanni Ortiz, DAS certified Rational Acoustic SMAART engineer, who handled loudspeaker optimization. Guillermo “Willy” Rodriguez of Willy-Tech Services, who is a certified installation manager for E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio, discussed the project.

“Brick is an outdoor nightclub, so it was very important to deploy a sound system that could withstand the weather here in Miami, which can change on a moment’s notice,” Rodriguez explained. “To address this issue, we installed an E11EVEN Sound weatherized system at the venue. E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio is the best sounding club system on the market, and it includes the best warranty for customers—all at very competitive pricing.”

(Image credit: DAS Audio)

The installation at Brick includes 12 weatherized ES-26 Passive Point Source loudspeakers, which incorporate twin 6-inch transducers, a DAS Audio M-34 compression driver, and includes threaded fixing points for wall mounts that can accommodate either horizontal or vertical positioning. These were augmented by eight ES-212 Passive Point Source enclosures. These 2-way long-throw loudspeaker systems include two 12-inch horn loaded low frequency transducers coupled with a DAS M-78N neodymium compression driver.

Two loudspeaker systems from other DAS Audio product groups round the system out. First, the installation includes eight DAS Audio OVI-12 loudspeakers, which include a 12-inch coaxial transducer mated with a 1-inch compression driver. Secondly, the setup includes two Artec-308 2-way passive full range loudspeakers, which utilize an 8-inch low frequency transducer mated with the company’s M-26 compression driver.

“For audio processing, John [Fiorito] specified two E11EVEN Sound ESP-260 DSP’s” Rodriguez said. “With two inputs and six outputs, this processor provides quite a bit of flexibility. It has all the necessary features that make my job easier and the install that much better.”

(Image credit: DAS Audio)

Power amplification for the Brick installation included one EP-6K4 four-channel amplifier offering 1200 watts per channel at four ohms, along with two EP-10K4 four-channel high power amplifiers that offer 2100 watts per channel at four ohms—both drawn from DAS Audio’s E11EVEN Power Amplifier Series. Additionally, there was a single DAS Audio D-100 four-channel amplifier deployed for the project.

As is the case with many sophisticated installations involving electronic equipment, questions periodically arise. As a result, capable and responsive support services are crucial. In this regard, Rodriguez was very complimentary of DAS Audio. “The DAS team is terrific to work with,” Rodriguez said. “John Fiorito is very actively involved in the company’s E11EVEN Sound projects, so it’s easy for me to get the information I’m looking for. The company is always quick to get back to me, and that makes it much easier to keep a project on schedule.”

The new E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio system installation took place in June 2022 and the system was placed into service shortly afterward. Since that time, the new system has been met with much enthusiasm from both management and customers alike. “All of us at Brick are extremely pleased with the new DAS sound system,” said Gregory Blanco, club manager at Brick. “The system sounds great and delivers all the power we were hoping for. John and his team were always actively involved in the project and clearly explained everything we asked of them. Likewise, Willy Rodriguez did a great job with the installation. We couldn’t be happier.”