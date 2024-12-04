Dante Controller Goes Dark Mode—Check Out the Latest Updates

Audinate, developer of the Dante AV-over-IP solution, has enhanced its Dante Controller with a significant update. The application has long been a reliable tool for IT and AV managers to route signals, monitor latency, and diagnose network issues, and this update provides a modern look to match the power of the underlying functionality.

The open and easy-to-use routing matrix and entirely new graphic design make it more pleasing for users who spend their valuable time with the application. “This release addresses the most commonly requested feature of Dante Controller—that it can’t easily be used in a dimly lit room,” said Laurence Crew, senior product manager of Audinate. “Even if we hadn’t overhauled the visual representation of everything else in the application, Dark Mode is easily the most welcomed feature of the release. We look forward to our users getting their hands on this release to further spark their joy with the Dante platform.”

Dante Controller is an easy to learn and powerful tool that enables interoperable signal routing, control and network diagnostics between the over 4000 Dante-enabled audio and video devices currently available from over 600 different manufacturers.