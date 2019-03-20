D&H to Host Tech Conference: West Coast

D&H Distributing will host its 2019 Tech Conference: West Coast at the Pacific Palms Resort in City of Industry, CA on March 28. Registration for this one-day event opens at 8:30 a.m., and its educational sessions runs from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The conference involves more than 60 participating manufacturer partners and is the first in D&H’s annual conference schedule in 2019.

For the first time, D&H has added a keynote speaker to its Technology Conference agenda: Todd Garrigues, director of partner sales programs at Intel. Garrigues will share his extensive view of the evolving channel and the Intel partner community, to help solution providers develop strategic, sustainable partner offerings. Additional seminars will be presented by Intel, Cisco, Aruba, Microsoft, and HP; topics include SMB cloud solutions, cyber security, and the Microsoft Windows 7 end-of-service/device refresh cycle.

“Our resellers have told us that the strongest benefit of our Technology Conferences is the outstanding, first-hand trainings that the events deliver,” said Jennifer Walcott, vice president of marketing at D&H Distributing. “We’re continuing to focus on that value, enhancing our seminar format and adding more specialized customer engagement opportunities. The events continue to grow in scope and content, reaching a greater breadth of D&H partners and showing an increased accommodation for their schedules. The more accessible we make it for them to take in this level of market insight, the more we all benefit as they leverage this new knowledge to grow their practices.”