d&b audiotechnik Introduces "Genetic Engineering of a Different Kind"

The What: At NAMM 2019, d&b audiotechnik will host the international introduction of the SL-Series’ KSL System, a line array offering full range directivity control to sound reinforcement projects of any genre—medium or large, mobile or installed.

The What Else: KSL embodies the same technical innovations and performance capabilities of its big sister GSL—launched earlier this year—in an accessible size and performance package. Featuring all the recognizable benefits of its Special Loudspeaker lineage KSL provides full broadband directivity control, an extended LF response, and advanced rigging options all wholly aligned with the d&b Workflow.

“The SL-Series is a milestone for d&b,” says David Claringbold, chief marketing officer, d&b audiotechnik. “GSL and now KSL are the result of a company obsession with directivity control and making every seat the best seat. For us these products are the stars of the show, but it’s the people who seek them out, and ultimately make the difference for listeners, who are the true heroes of the hour.”

The Bottom Line: d&b audiotechnik's KSL can be found—along with other products—in Booth 17915 and Demo Room 204A at NAMM 2019, held Jan. 24-27 in Anaheim, CA.