Daktronics Wins AV Award For Retail LED Installation

On September 29 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, was awarded a second straight AV Award for Retail Project of the Year, this time for an installation at CentrO Mall in Oberhausen, Germany.

"We’re thrilled and honored to accept this award for our work with Unibail-Rodamco and Admemori for the transformation of CentrO Mall,” said Pete Egart, Daktronics vice president of sales for EMEA and Latin America. “This project illustrates the impact of immersive content created by Admemori coupled with cutting-edge LED design by Daktronics. The unique combination of curved LED displays fosters a new shopping experience within the mall’s atrium. Receiving this award shows our design engineers are always up to the challenge of bringing life to whatever ideas our customers can imagine."



The project features 10 curved LED displays in the mall’s central atrium for nearly 250 square meters of digital canvas. The displays work together to create a welcoming atmosphere for shoppers.

Unibail-Rodamco, one of Europe’s leading commercial property companies, worked with digital art and design studio Admemori in conjunction with Daktronics to transform the heart of CentrO Mall with a 360-degree LED video experience.