Daktronics to Provide Rice University Football with Video Display, Audio Façades

Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, announced a partnership with Rice University and IMG College to provide a new main video display and audio façades at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Rice University will feature a new main video display

An audio façade is a unique application of Daktronics freeform LED elements in front of a speaker system. Rice University will be the second collegiate football venue in the nation to receive this technology and will feature the most square footage of this application at 580 square feet. The installation is slated for this summer to be fully operational for the 2016 college football season.

“This new audio and video platform is a game-changer for our fans,” said Joe Karlgaard, Rice Director of Athletics. “It represents a quantum leap forward in the fan experience at Rice Stadium, placing Rice at the forefront of the latest innovations in fan engagement from both a visual and audio standpoint as well as our overall video production capabilities. Our fans have been passionate about the need to dramatically upgrade these areas and we believe this installation is the kind of cutting-edge leap forward one associates with Rice University.”

The main video display will measure 29 feet high by 49 feet wide and will feature a 13HD pixel layout for image quality and contrast with wide angle visibility to appeal to every seat in the stadium. It is capable of showing one large image or it can be divided into multiple windows to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages.

Rice Stadium will also feature two acoustically transparent video displays in front of the venue’s speaker systems. These free-form LED stick applications will each measure 29 feet high by 10 feet wide, effectively increasing the main video display size to 29 feet high by 69 feet wide. These displays provide additional video and graphics capabilities in a space commonly used for static mesh signage. They provide flexibility to show multiple sponsorship messages throughout an event or additional graphics to pump up the crowd at key moments during the game.