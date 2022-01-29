Daktronics, Techno Q Team Up to Improve Security Room Views at Qatar's Hamad Medical Center

The Techno Q installation of Daktronics' narrow pixel pitch (NPP) LED video walls will provide improved views in four security rooms at the Hamad Medical Center in Doha, Qatar.

To improve the view in four security rooms, Daktronics has partnered with Qatar-based ELV systems integrator Techno Q to deliver 1.2-millimeter, narrow pixel pitch (NPP) LED video walls to Hamad Medical Center (HMC) in Doha, Qatar. Three of the four installations are complete and provide closed caption television (CCTV) feeds to officials at Cuban Hospital, Heart Hospital and Al Wakrah locations. The Al Khor display will be installed in the coming months.

The displays installed in HMC locations at Al Khor, Heart Hospital and Al Wakrah each measure 1.37 meters high by 5.49 meters wide and the display at Cuban Hospital will measure 1.37 meters high by 6.71 meters wide. These displays all feature a tight 1.2-millimeter pixel spacing to provide high-resolution imagery to the CCTV feeds allowing for improved details and image quality in those critical locations.

"Direct LED in control rooms is new technology to HMC," said HMC design project manager Mubarak Solkar. "We trust Daktronics to be our partner for this new technology and deliver the right solution to us."

"HMC is keen to furnish its facilities with the latest and greatest technologies to offer its visitors and users ease of operation and a second-to-none experience," added Daktronics regional manager Ahmad Dahmash.

Daktronics NPP product line features pixel spacings ranging from 2.5-millimeters down to 0.7-millimeters to meet the specific needs of audiovisual customers in multiple applications.