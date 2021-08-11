Daktronics Expands Narrow Pixel Pitch Line

The What: Adding to the company's line of narrow pixel pitch products, Daktronics is releasing the NPN-6400. This product leverages a new LED technology that increases both contrast and durability while also featuring the tightest pixel pitch options available on the market at 0.7- and 0.9-millimeters.

The What Else: Pixel pitches of 0.7- and 0.9-millimeters are ideal for very close viewing where 4K can be achieved in 138 inches and 165 inches diagonally, respectively. Pixel pitches of 1.2- and 1.5-millimeters are also available in this new product line to achieve 4K in 220 inches and 275 inches diagonally, respectively.

The NPN-6400 product line is built on Daktronics proprietary Pure Pixel Processing signal platform and uses Daktronics-engineered DI-6000 display interface.

The Bottom Line: Applications where this technology is best suited include command and control rooms, conference and board rooms, auditoriums, and any setting where the audience may be within an arm's reach of the display and rich contrast is valued. The product was built with the professional audiovisual industry in mind and is Buy American Act (BAA) compliant.