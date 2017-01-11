Daktronics Bringing Larger Video Displays to Greater Nevada Field

The Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC have selected Daktronics to design, manufacture and install nearly 3,500 square feet of LED video displays at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nevada. The new HD video display will be three times larger than the previous display. Also new to the stadium is a long display directly below the main video display will run 205 feet along the outfield wall and is being dubbed the “monster display.”



“Each year we focus on how to build a greater experience for our community,” said Eric Edelstein, Aces and 1868 FC president. “I’m proud that the Simon Family has shared this vision and agreed to fund these improvements for the betterment of Greater Nevada Field and all of Northern Nevada.”

The main display will measure more than 37 feet high by 45.5 feet wide while the monster display will measure more than 7 feet high by 205 feet wide. Both displays will feature a 15HD pixel layout to provide crisp, clear imagery with wide angle viewing to appeal to every seat at the field.

Featuring variable content zoning, the displays can each show one large image or be sectioned into multiple zones to show any variety of live video, instant replays, statistics, animations and sponsorship messages.