Daktronics and QMS Install Highway Billbaords in Australia

Daktronics partnered with QMS Media Limited to bring two new iconic digital billboards to Australia, ‘The Eastern II’ to Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway in Clifton Hill and ‘The Northern’ on the Metropolitan Ring Road in Fawkner.



“We are delighted to further expand our quality digital portfolio and continue to offer advertisers premium coverage across highly sought after areas of Melbourne," said Barclay Nettlefold, QMS CEO. "I’m excited to see the North come alive and the unique opportunity now provided to our clients to target commuters on both their inbound and outbound journeys on the Eastern Freeway, through the superior landmark digitals now available.”

The Eastern II display spans three lanes, measuring 4.02 meters high by 12.07 meters wide and featuring 10-millimeter line spacing. Along the busiest stretch of freeway, it ensures unparalleled viewing and extended dwell times for motorists to deliver messages to an audience of 1.8 million per month.

The Northern display features the same line spacing and measurements as the Eastern II display. It is strategically positioned at the entrance to the Hume Freeway, one of Melbourne’s busiest connector corridors to deliver messages to an audience of 1.5 million per month.