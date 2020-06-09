D-Tools to Demo Commercial-Focused Enhancements at InfoComm Connected

D-Tools will preview new capabilities of its upcoming release of System Integrator version 14 during InfoComm Connected.

The latest iteration of D-Tools’ estimation, design, project, and service management System Integrator (SI) software solution will debut this summer.

The forthcoming D-Tools SI v14 release provides beneficial new performance and productivity features and enhancements designed to further improve operational efficiency and increase profitability, according to the company.

Attendees of InfoComm Connected can book a demonstration with a member of the D-Tools team at sales@d-tools.com.

