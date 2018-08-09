D-Tools SI 2018 Adds CRM Capabilities via Salesforce Connector by Ennube Solutions

The What: D-Tools has completed an integration with Salesforce through the D-Tools Connector powered by Ennube Solutions. Now, commercial AV and IT professionals will be able to use the combined features of Salesforce and D-Tools System Integrator (SI) in a seamless workflow from initial lead tracking and opportunity management—via D-Tools’ SI Connector powered by Ennube—through project proposal, design, installation, and on-going service management.

The What Else: Commercial AV and IT professionals face a multitude of challenges associated with properly managing leads and opportunities, quickly and accurately guiding them through budgeting and estimation, sales, system design, purchasing, and project management. Poor or ineffective communication, along with missing or incomplete information, can often mean the difference between success and failure.

To avoid such risks, D-Tools and Ennube Solutions have partnered to develop a Salesforce integration to ensure that client, product, and project information is efficiently, seamlessly, and accurately managed from the initial lead capturing and client opportunity through purchase, design, installation, and on-going service.

The Bottom Line: Through this integrated workflow, D-Tools’ System Integrator connected with Salesforce helps streamline operations, standardize processes, and improve operating efficiencies. Designed to provide visibility and accountability, it allows project managers to manage budgets and sales teams to improve opportunity wins, and financial teams to more accurately track revenue and expenses.

Get additional information on the D-Tools System Integrator platform by signing up for a free personal tour by visiting http://d-tools.com/live-demo-webinar/ or download a free 30-day trial by visiting http://d-tools.com/hosted-free-trial-signup/.