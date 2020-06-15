Culturespaces Digital Opens New Art Space with a Bang

Thirty Modulo Pi servers power an immersive art experience at the Culturspaces Digital installation in Bordeaux, France. The projection features 95 Barco projectors, with 80 Meyer Sound loudspeakers.

As Culturespaces Digital opens the world’s largest digital art center, the exhibition showcases a successful collaboration with Modulo Pi. Opened on June 10, 2020, the Bassins de Lumières (The Ponds of Lights) relies on 30 Modulo Kinetic media servers to provide an outstanding immersive art experience.

Culturespaces Digital creators chose the Modulo Kinetic media server solution in 2018, in Paris, for the digital art gallery Atelier des Lumières. Since then, Modulo Kinetic has become the media server for each existing or new digital art center by Culturespaces Digital: the Carrières de Lumières (Les Baux-de-Provence, France), the Bunker de Lumières (Jeju island, South Korea), and now the Bassins de Lumières (Bordeaux, France).

Bordeaux, France is home to this Culturepaces Digital art expo. (Image credit: Modulo Pi)

The Bassins de Lumières is the largest digital art center in the world. Established in a former World War II submarine base facing the Atlantic Ocean, the venue is 6 times bigger than the Atelier des Lumières. The Bassins de Lumières includes 4 vast ponds, an immersive tank, and a range of other architectural details for a total projection surface reaching 14,000 square meters.

To live up to such a unique venue, the AV set-up relies on 71 x F80-Q12 and 24 x G60-W10 Barco projectors, 80 x Meyer Sound CAL 32 loudspeakers, and 30 x Modulo Kinetic media servers to handle show control.

Augustin de Cointet de Fillain, Director of Culturespaces Digital and the Bassins de Lumières, states: “Thanks to Modulo Kinetic, technology is no longer an issue. We have a stable and reliable system that frees us from many technical aspects and allows us to focus on what’s essential: art and creation.”

With first exhibitions dedicated to Gustave Klimt and Paul Klee, visitors can enjoy the painters’ work mapping onto the venue’s architectural elements and reflecting on water to the rhythm of the music.