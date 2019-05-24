Crystal Vision Releases Profanity Delay System for Audio and Video

The What: Cleanit, Crystal Vision's new profanity delay system, allows a live content stream to be delayed by up to 20 seconds in HD (10 seconds in 3Gb/s or 110 seconds in SD). The system gives operators time to react and prevent the broadcast of unwanted or offensive video or audio material—such as expletives, obscene gestures, wardrobe malfunctions, bloopers, competitor mentions, coughing fits, or technical problems.

The What Else: Crystal Vision says features like its budget-friendly flexibility where multiple packages allow the broadcaster to just pay for the amount of protection needed, the ability to delay the program by the exact amount required, and the intuitive control using a smart button box or computer GUI—with the choice of either manual or automatic operation of the cover/uncover functions—make Cleanit the ideal profanity delay solution.

The Bottom Line: Shipping now, Cleanit enables broadcasters to get the ideal level of protection needed for their production. This easy-to-use fully integrated solution—which is based on the Crystal Vision Indigo range of modular products and frames—is available in different versions to suit all requirements and budgets.