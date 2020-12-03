Crystal Vision Releases Flexible Profanity Delay

The What: The M-CLEANIT is Crystal Vision's new profanity delay system which is designed to prevent the broadcast of unwanted or offensive video or audio material. Equally suited to IP and SDI environments, the M-CLEANIT's flexibility allows it to be fully customized for any workflow.

The What Else: With intuitive control from a smart button box and separate reaction controls to event and restore, the M-CLEANIT offers many choices to deal with video and audio profanities to keep broadcast content protected—including clean switching to two different video sources or a web page, blurring the video, showing black or blue or color bars, muting individual audio channels, and switching to another audio source.

To give the operator time to react, the M-CLEANIT allows an IP or SDI live content stream to be delayed by up to 600 frames, which is 24 seconds in 1080i50, 20 seconds in 1080i59.94, 12 seconds in 720p50/1080p50, and 10 seconds in 1080p59.94.

The Bottom Line: The M-CLEANIT is a software app that runs on the MARBLE-V1 media processor hardware, a card which features a CPU/GPU processor and both SDI and 10GbE IP network interface connections and is housed in the Vision frame. Equally suited to traditional broadcasting or to social media webcasts, the M-CLEANIT software app is available to buy now.

