Crystal Display Systems Launches Large-Format Multi-Touch Display

A Crystal Display Systems staff member shows off the size of the 'big beast' 86-inch multi-touch display.

The What: Crystal Display Systems (CDS) has released an 86-inch multi-touch display, which the company is calling the "largest transparent display in the world". The 4K LCD display boasts 15-percent transparency.

The What Else: "The CDS Transparent Displays are still growing in popularity, because they are minimalistic attention-grabbers in high traffic locations," said Meghan Mudge of CDS. "More and more brands realize the high quality and reliability of the CDS displays, and, therefore, designing them into more and more unique applications. All CDS Transparent displays are available with Multi-Touch—this is the only display technology that has the true ability to turn heads and engage customers."

The Bottom Line: The new 86-inch display is designed for museums, exhibition stands, retail environments, corporate meeting rooms, and reception areas. The full line of displays is available from 10-inch to 86-inch.