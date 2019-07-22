Crystal Display Systems Increase Sunlight Readable Solutions and Durability

The What: Crystal Display Systems (CDS) has increased its optical bonded capability by partnering with iVUE Optotech. The company says this partnership will allow it to "offer highly reliable sunlight readable solutions with increased durability."

The What Else: Optical bonding, specifically using the LucidBond and ArmorBond technology, is the process of fixing a cover lens—such as anti-reflective glass or touch panel—directly onto a display and eliminating the air gap in between in order to reduce reflectance to as low as 0.2 percent an increase contrast ratio in a high ambient light environment.

(Image credit: Crystal Display Systems)

CDS says the main features and benefits of optical bonding include increased contrast and viewing angles, bonding of sizes up to 75 inches, UV protection/resistance, extended temperature range, improved visual quality, fully re-workable, no water condensation or contamination, better impact resistance, and it eliminates the wash-out effect.

The Bottom Line: CDS says it takes a "project management approach" to all optical bonding requirements and that every aspect of the design needs to be fully understood to ensure that the end solution adheres to the brief and gives a premium solution.