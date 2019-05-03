Crystal Display Systems Expands Operations

Crystal Display Systems has announced that as a part of its expansion plans Richard Murton has joined the team where he will focus on system solutions including embedded division of the business.

After working as a design engineer at Marconi Avionics, Murton moved into the world of electronic display sales in 1991 gaining great experience at a number of display specialist companies having been a significant player in the technological development and growth of the TFT LCD market sector. Murton has joined CDS from a large European display group where he headed up the UK operations.

Richard Murton

“It has been great to join the CDS which have some great products utilizing the latest technologies at amazing prices which opens up great opportunities and options to its customers with full custom design services, UK stockholding, in-house repair services, with a global customer base and reach that few display specialist companies can now offer, as many have been swallowed up by larger foreign entities," said Murton. "CDS may be the best kept secret in the displays world and part of my job is to highlight these advantages and benefits to as many companies as possible as the company grows and reaches the next level. I know if has some other exciting news that will be announced very soon, which again will benefit its customers, supplier sand staff whilst retaining its flexibility and independence. I look forward to working with you soon or in the future."