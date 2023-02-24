CrimsonAV Enhances QSR and Retail Offerings with Digital Menu Boards

CrimsonAV has added several QSR Menu Board options for fast-food restaurants and retail locations. Crimson’s new line of indoor/outdoor mounts offer a reliable method of communicating a brand’s products and services with their customers via a seamless mounting solution.

(Image credit: CrimsonAV)

“With more than 197 thousand QSR restaurants across the US, having a reliable digital menu board system is vital. Crimson has options to suit any environment. From free-standing digital menu boards to wall or ceiling-mounted menu board systems, we’ve got a proven solution to meet your needs with plenty of options. Our product line can include a single display panel solution and scale up to as many displays as needed for your location,” says William Bear, vice president of sales and marketing at CrimsonAV. “The outdoor Digital Menu Board (DMB) solutions make quite an impression, but are also quite robust with IP56 ratings for temperatures of -20f to 122f and are wind load rated up to 140 mph. Our QSR options were made to support Samsung 55-inch OHF displays within our high-impact steel structures.”

Crimson realizes that failure is not an option when you’re dealing with digital menu boards, so it has equipped its systems with a four-outlet quad box and a Zero Surge power filter to prevent power failures for QSR series models. CrimsonAV also realize that many fast-food restaurants rely heavily on brand recognition, so all systems can be painted to match brand identity.