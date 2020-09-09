Topics

Crestron Ships New Models in Flex UC Portfolio

Crestron Flex product family
Crestron Flex product family

The What: Crestron is now shipping the next generation of its Crestron Flex videoconferencing platform, which is designed to deliver improved communication, collaboration, and control from anywhere. 

The What Else: The latest products include tabletop conferencing systems for rooms of different sizes, the Flex R-Series, Flex VoIP desk phone, Flex UC Video Conference System Integrator Kit, and more.

With Crestron Flex, organizations now have the option to choose either a standard system with single-display support and custom programming or an advanced system with additional functionalities, such as dual-mode technology, intelligent cameras, and dual display support.

The Standard lineup includes:

The Advanced lineup includes:

  • MX50 Crestron Flex Advanced Tabletop Medium Room Video Conference System
  • MX70 Crestron Flex Advanced Tabletop Large Room Video Conference System
  • CX100 Crestron Flex UC Video Conference System Integrator Kit 
  • UC-FCMX Crestron Flex R-Series Plus Mobile UC System with BYOD Support

The Bottom Line: Crestron Flex delivers native Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms software conferencing systems, as well as options with bring-your-own-device (BYOD) support to enhance productivity, from the desktop to the boardroom. As the modern workplace continues to evolve, Crestron is engineering solutions that offer organizations the flexibility to create a room system or add a device in order to equip any space with the tools for dynamic collaboration.

 