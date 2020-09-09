Crestron Ships New Models in Flex UC Portfolio

The What: Crestron is now shipping the next generation of its Crestron Flex videoconferencing platform, which is designed to deliver improved communication, collaboration, and control from anywhere.
The What Else: The latest products include tabletop conferencing systems for rooms of different sizes, the Flex R-Series, Flex VoIP desk phone, Flex UC Video Conference System Integrator Kit, and more.
With Crestron Flex, organizations now have the option to choose either a standard system with single-display support and custom programming or an advanced system with additional functionalities, such as dual-mode technology, intelligent cameras, and dual display support.
The Standard lineup includes:
- MM30 Crestron Flex Compact Tabletop Video Conference System
- B30 Crestron Flex Wall Mount Small Room Video Conference System
- M50 Crestron Flex Tabletop Medium Room Video Conference System
- M70 Crestron Flex Tabletop Large Room Video Conference System
- C100 Crestron Flex Video Conference System Integrator Kit
- P100 Crestron Flex VoIP Desk Phone
- UC-FCB Crestron Flex R-Series Mobile UC System
- UC-FCM Crestron Flex R-Series Plus Mobile UC System
The Advanced lineup includes:
- MX50 Crestron Flex Advanced Tabletop Medium Room Video Conference System
- MX70 Crestron Flex Advanced Tabletop Large Room Video Conference System
- CX100 Crestron Flex UC Video Conference System Integrator Kit
- UC-FCMX Crestron Flex R-Series Plus Mobile UC System with BYOD Support
The Bottom Line: Crestron Flex delivers native Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms software conferencing systems, as well as options with bring-your-own-device (BYOD) support to enhance productivity, from the desktop to the boardroom. As the modern workplace continues to evolve, Crestron is engineering solutions that offer organizations the flexibility to create a room system or add a device in order to equip any space with the tools for dynamic collaboration.