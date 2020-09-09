Crestron Ships New Models in Flex UC Portfolio

The What: Crestron is now shipping the next generation of its Crestron Flex videoconferencing platform, which is designed to deliver improved communication, collaboration, and control from anywhere.

The What Else: The latest products include tabletop conferencing systems for rooms of different sizes, the Flex R-Series, Flex VoIP desk phone, Flex UC Video Conference System Integrator Kit, and more.

With Crestron Flex, organizations now have the option to choose either a standard system with single-display support and custom programming or an advanced system with additional functionalities, such as dual-mode technology, intelligent cameras, and dual display support.

The Standard lineup includes:

MM30 Crestron Flex Compact Tabletop Video Conference System

B30 Crestron Flex Wall Mount Small Room Video Conference System

M50 Crestron Flex Tabletop Medium Room Video Conference System

M70 Crestron Flex Tabletop Large Room Video Conference System

C100 Crestron Flex Video Conference System Integrator Kit

P100 Crestron Flex VoIP Desk Phone

UC-FCB Crestron Flex R-Series Mobile UC System

UC-FCM Crestron Flex R-Series Plus Mobile UC System

The Advanced lineup includes:

MX50 Crestron Flex Advanced Tabletop Medium Room Video Conference System

MX70 Crestron Flex Advanced Tabletop Large Room Video Conference System

CX100 Crestron Flex UC Video Conference System Integrator Kit

UC-FCMX Crestron Flex R-Series Plus Mobile UC System with BYOD Support

The Bottom Line: Crestron Flex delivers native Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms software conferencing systems, as well as options with bring-your-own-device (BYOD) support to enhance productivity, from the desktop to the boardroom. As the modern workplace continues to evolve, Crestron is engineering solutions that offer organizations the flexibility to create a room system or add a device in order to equip any space with the tools for dynamic collaboration.