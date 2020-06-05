Crestron Debuts Flex R-Series Mobile UC System

The What: Crestron has begun shipping the latest addition to its line of unified communications (UC) conferencing technology, the Crestron Flex R-Series. Designed for rapid deployment, Crestron Flex R-Series is a mobile UC system that brings collaboration where it’s needed most.

The What Else: Crestron Flex R-Series features optional dual-mode technology based on the Crestron Flex MX architecture. It enables organizations to run native Microsoft Teams or Zoom Rooms software, or seamlessly switch to bring-your-own-device (BYOD) mode for all other conferencing software. The turnkey system can be installed quickly and can easily be moved, supporting people wherever they meet.

Featuring high-quality audio and video to ensure everyone is seen and every word is heard, Crestron Flex R-Series includes the following features and options:

Intelligent camera with 150-degree field of vision that autoframes participants, enabling social distancing without compromising experience

360-degree quad mic array with up to a 20-foot range

Support for displays from 50 to 60 inches

Retractable Ethernet and power cables for easy connections

Support for Crestron AirMedia Wireless Presentation System, enabling users to share content wirelessly from any device

“With worldwide videoconferencing at an all-time high as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Crestron has taken swift measures to create an easy-to-use solution that brings remote collaboration to every space,” said Joseph Sarrasin, director of strategy, Unified Communications at Crestron. “Our new Crestron Flex R-Series is reshaping the workplace as we know it, offering customers the ability to organize meetings on demand regardless of location or application.”

The Bottom Line: The Crestron Flex R-Series is engineered for versatility and is well suited for use by enterprise corporations and businesses, as well as in hospitals, medical centers, universities, and manufacturing facilities, among other organizations where social distancing measures are of utmost importance.

Crestron Flex R-Series is available now and features seven different models customers can choose from to suit their collaboration needs.