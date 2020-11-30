Crestron Adds AV-over-IP Bridging Technology to DM NVX Portfolio

The What: Crestron has introduced the latest addition to its DM NVX AV-over-IP product portfolio: the Crestron DM-NVX-E760.

(Image credit: Crestron)

The new DM-NVX-E760 encoder is an AV-over-IP bridging technology that enables tight integration for standards-based HDBaseT solutions or expanding an existing room system for broader distribution.

The What Else: According to Crestron, as the "first and only HDBaseT certified encoder on the market", DM-NVX-E760 features support for Crestron DigitalMedia technology, including DM matrix switchers, all-in-one DMPS systems, and DM Lite transmitters, providing the largest selection of endpoints, 1- and 2-gang formfactors, wall mount, surface mount, and single and multi-input models to the system designer’s toolkit.

Offering a single wire solution for power, audio, and video, it can be powered through a supplied power pack, PoE+, 802.3bt, or UPoE. For customers that have invested in DigitalMedia or other HDBaseT solutions, DM-NVX-E760 provides the ability to continue to leverage those investments while still taking advantage of everything AVoIP does so well, such as room overflow capability and global source distribution.

The Bottom Line: The new DM-NVX-E760 AV-over-IP bridging technology is available now with an MSRP of $1,900.