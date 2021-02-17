Credit Union Improves Signage, Communications with Enplug

Go Energy Financial Credit Union, a growing financial institution based in Georgia, is using Enplug to improve brand marketing and streamline both internal and external communications.

Go Energy sought out Enplug to help the company achieve various branch marketing objectives, including efficiently creating and rolling out in-branch marketing materials, building awareness for product offerings and promotions with credit union members, promoting social media and digital products, and building familiarity between the Go Energy Financial team and credit union members.

“Our screen communication through our partner, Enplug, has brightened our lobbies and provided connections to our members that we did not have previously,” said Denise Swan, president and CEO, Go Energy Financial Credit Union. “The ability to personalize our lobbies with a variety of messaging has greatly improved our member experience inside the branch.”

Go Energy uses Enplug in its various branches to communicate with credit union members and to celebrate milestones with fellow employees. The company currently has seven screens in use at two branches, with plans to install two more devices at its branch in Douglasville, once construction is completed.

Implementing Enplug was an efficient process. The dashboard is intuitive enough that Go Energy’s marketing staff was able to select a variety of content to display on the screens before the devices even arrived. Device installation was simple and straightforward, and the company had seven screens running in the first week. In-house marketing/communications staff manage the Enplug content, which includes creating and/or uploading graphics, monitoring social media posts, and customizing Holidays and Templates signage.

Dynamic digital signage complements the company’s new state-of-the-art branch in Dallas, GA, and it will play an instrumental role at Go Energy’s soon-to-be-completed branch in Douglasville, GA. The company can now organically promote its social media pages, as well as celebrate work anniversaries, employee birthdays, and credit union events on-screen to increase engagement with credit union members in the branch.

Since implementing Enplug, Go Energy has rolled out multiple new programs tailored to help its members take better control of their finances. From money transfers through Zelle to an online financial wellness program, the company can now effectively promote these and other programs in-branch in digital format, eliminating costs typically associated with in-branch print marketing.