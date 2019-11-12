Creator Corp. Joins SDVoE Alliance

Creator Corp., a manufacturer of AV solutions based in Guangzhou City, China, has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

“We’re proud to join the SDVoE Alliance and to work with the innovative SDVoE technology,” said Jing Long, R&D dept. manager, Creator Corp. “The powerful capabilities of the platform to deliver zero-latency, artifact-free transmission of true 4K60 (4:4:4) video, and its wide-ranging applicability to so many applications, will help us to closely meet user requirements, achieve the full potential of IP-based AV distribution, and reduce cost and complexity of system construction.”

“We welcome Creator as the latest equipment manufacturer to design their next-generation pro AV products on the SDVoE standard,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “This partnership represents an exciting expansion for SDVoE technology in the domestic Chinese market, a market that has been working with AV over IP for a long time, and that will now more fully benefit from the matrix switch-level performance available using SDVoE.”