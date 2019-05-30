Creativity Required: How a Tesla Partnership is Setting the Stage for Program and Credential Innovation (The EvoLLLution)

"Regardless of the industry, a successful career requires lifelong learning and higher education institutions are under pressure to evolve to create such an environment. Innovation in program design and credentialing is essential and, at Miami Dade College (MDC), they’re doing just that."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of creativity can go a long way — this is especially true for program design. Read how Miami Dade College is using their partnership with Tesla to craft innovative alternative pathway.