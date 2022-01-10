Creating Multi-Language Proposal Presentations Just Got Easier

Further to their October, 2021 Global Initiative announcement, Jetbuilt has moved toward their vision to better serve the international AV community.

[ Jetbuilt Announces Global Initiative ]

Jetbuilt, the international AV project sales and management software is pleased to announce the ability to present proposals in French, Spanish and German, as well as American and British English.

Jetbuilt Founder and CEO, Paul Dexter confirmed, “As a cloud-based leader in global quoting software, we embarked on a program of Globalization in October 2021 to ensure that our platform is optimized for people in their local languages. The key languages we initially identified were American English, British English, German, French, and Spanish. Over the course of November and December we were able to translate British English, French and Spanish, with German coming in January. So not only will our website automatically direct for local users in those countries, but they can now render a well-presented proposal in their local language.”

Translating the Platform

The next step for Jetbuilt is to translate the platform itself into these languages, providing the ability for global teams from multiple countries to collaborate on the same project, each while working in their own language. In addition to Europe, translating the platform into these languages is also designed to assist those in Latin America and some parts of Africa.

While in London for the 2021 AV Awards in November, Paul Dexter met with several integrators, distributors, influencers and press to further learn how to better serve the industry in the EMEA.

Jetbuilt at ISE 2022

Looking ahead to Barcelona in February, Jetbuilt will once again connect with the international community at ISE 2022, where Dexter is also slotted to speak. Pulling from his passion to help AV integrators succeed in business, he will present concepts to improve communication, clarity, and impact within presentations to close more jobs.

“With multi-language proposals in place,” remarked Dexter, “we are excited to deliver on an important phase toward significantly enhancing service to the global AV community.”

Jetbuilt will be exhibiting at ISE in booth 2K400 February 1-4, 2022. Paul Dexter will present “Better Sales Presentations Means Better Sales” on February 3 at 2:00 pm in room 1.2.