Jetbuilt Announces Global Initiative

On Oct. 5, Jetbuilt, a provider of AV sales and project software, announced its initiative to equalize the way the company serves the international community, which currently accounts for 25 percent of its client base.

In August, Jetbuilt hired Tom Peters, industry veteran and former InfoComm president, as business development manager.

Jetbuilt launched in 2015 to fill a major gap in the industry for a fast and powerful sales tool built for collaborating teams. Jetbuilt quickly discovered that this demand was equally felt around the world, so in 2016 answered that demand with core international functionality. The platform has since grown to allow for complex global projects with equipment being purchased in multiple currencies, while being sold in others - all while handling currency conversions and showing margins in the integrator’s home currency.

Jetbuilt has embraced the global AV community as a regular fixture at ISE Europe and other international AV shows. Additionally, Paul Dexter, founder and CEO, has visited countless integrators around the world to learn how they do business in their local territories.

"Getting to know integrators around the globe has been enlightening in many ways,” explains Dexter. “Among them was the realization that we need to do a far better job of making the application native to those areas.”

Recent Hires

To that end, Jetbuilt recently hired Tom Peters, past president of InfoComm, who brings a strong understanding of the larger AV community. London-based global consultant Gordon Dutch was also brought in. Dutch was instrumental in expanding Peerless-AV into a global brand over the last 12 years. These and the rest of the Jetbuilt team are now strategically working to serve companies around the world as if the platform were developed in their own countries.

Peters said, “Having attended InfoComm events around the world as a board representative, I gained a larger appreciation of the global nature of the AV business. There is definitely a vacuum in our niche that we are determined to fill."

Proposal presentation in various languages is the next step, followed by languages within the application itself. Global teams from multiple countries will then be able to collaborate on the same project, each while working in their own language. Additionally, Jetbuilt will open business hubs in the UK and Germany to provide dedicated local support to the greater European region.

Dexter states, “While Jetbuilt has established itself as the leading platform for AV teams in the U.S., it is now time to do that globally through respecting those individuals with the best work experience possible.

Jetbuilt will be exhibiting at InfoComm in booth 3009 Oct. 27-29, 2021.